Berge, Bogle, McBurnie … Is this Sheffield United’s strongest XI, in pictures, after key men return from injury?

What a difference four weeks makes.
Before the World Cup break, as they took on Cardiff in south Wales, Sheffield United’s bench featured two goalkeepers and two teenagers with a few minutes of senior experience between them.
Fast forward a month and amongst the substitutes against Huddersfield were two full internationals, a club stalwart and two returning stars who boss Paul Heckingbottom recently name-checked as “senior players”, Jayden Bogle and Max Lowe.
With Tommy Doyle also nearing fitness, United’s options are increasing just at the right time as we approach the busy festive period. So, on paper, what is Heckingbottom’s strongest XI at the minute? We tasked our man with picking his side – but it wasn’t easy …
1. Sheffield, England, 10th December 2022. Paul Heckingbottom manager of Sheffield Utd instructs Sander Berge of Sheffield Utd during the Sky Bet Championship match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Picture credit should read: Andrew Yates / Sportimage
Paul Heckingbottom, manager of Sheffield United, has some big selection headaches after a number of key men returned from injury: Andrew Yates / Sportimage
Photo: Andrew Yates
2. Wes Foderingham
One of only a few automatic picks, and that’s no disrespect to Adam Davies at all. But Foderingham has been superb since he got his chance to claim the No.1 shirt, on the whole
Photo: Andrew Yates
3. Jayden Bogle
Probably the toughest call of the lot, with George Baldock also performing well so far this season – and having a lot of credit in the bank. To have those two back and pushing each other will be a big plus for the Blades
Photo: Andrew Yates
4. Anel Ahmedhodžić
It takes something special to wrestle the first-choice shirt from Chris Basham but the Bosnian has done just that, slotting seamlessly into life at the right of defence since he arrived in the summer
Photo: Andrew Yates