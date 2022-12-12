Paul Heckingbottom will again attempt to resist any bids for Sander Berge in the January transfer window after the Norwegian midfielder was once again linked with a number of top-flight English sides.

The reopening of a transfer window inevitably leads to enhanced speculation about the future of Berge, who has been linked with a move away from Sheffield United ever since they dropped out of the Premier League.

An exit seemed closer than ever in the summer when reports suggested Club Brugge had sealed a deal to take Berge back to Belgium, but they turned out to be erroneous and the giant midfielder remained at Bramall Lane past the deadline.

This time around Berge has been linked with Newcastle United and Arsenal, with Liverpool once again mentioned. It’s understood that the Anfield link is not currently live, with Jurgen Klopp previously interested in Berge, while Chelsea failed in an audacious deal to sign Berge on loan on the last deadline day.

Berge has a £35m release clause in his contract and if an offer of that amount is received, United are powerless to prevent him leaving. But in the current football climate they do not expect that to happen, leaving the intriguing possibility of a cut-price deal when the January sales begin.

United still have a big financial deficit with the riches of Premier League football drying up and Aaron Ramsdale remains the only significant sale since the Blades were condemned to the Championship early last year.

Sander Berge applauds Sheffield United fans after making his return from injury: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

The Star understands Berge is relaxed about his future, especially with United well-placed in the race for top-flight football. He has only just returned from a knee injury and is not agitating for a move in January.

It is also understood that a return to Belgium would be seen as something of a backward step, having made the move to England and featured in the Premier League. For his part, Heckingbottom recently said that, in his opinion, “no-one is going [in January. That’s not for sure but that’s my statement on it.”

The decision may well be taken out of his hands, or Berge may indeed remain a Blade come January 31. In the meantime, prepare for the usual speculation and counter-rumour that the January window specialises in.