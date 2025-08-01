Wrexham’s transfer position over Sheffield United's Kieffer Moore as ambitious Dragons also eye former Blade

Wrexham’s impending club-record capture of striker Nathan Broadhead has not affected their interest in Sheffield United striker Kieffer Moore, The Star understands. The ambitious Welsh side are splashing the cash ahead of their Championship debut, closing in on the signing of former Blades loanee Conor Coady.

Wrexham are expected to wrap up a £2m deal for Leicester man Coady this week, according to reports in Wales, as they continue their recruitment drive ahead of the start of the new season next weekend.

Talks over a deal for Ipswich Town man Broadhead, said to be worth as much as £7.5m in some quarters, are ongoing, which initially cast doubt over Wrexham’s capability to also afford a deal for United man Moore.

But it is understood that Phil Parkinson’s men remain confident of also adding Moore to their ranks, after allowing promotion stalwart Paul Mullin to leave on loan and trying to get Ollie Palmer out on the same basis.

Blades cheif Ruben Selles hardly poured cold water on suggestions that Moore could move on this window, with the Welsh international turning 33 in a week’s time. But he also has undeniable pedigree at Championship level, twice winning promotion to the Premier League with Bournemouth and Ipswich, with his second-tier experience earmarked as a key part of Wrexham’s plans for the new campaign.

“Kieffer is our player,” said Selles last weekend after the striker missed a 4-1 victory over Chesterfield due to a fitness issue. There is nothing from my side on that comment, he was still here and doing his job and working hard for the team. He’s part of us and if the future something happens, let’s see.”

Asked if United had fielded any official approach for the striker, Selles - who also has Tyrese Campbell, Tom Cannon and Ryan One in his forward ranks - replied: “We have a lot of good players. So the interest in them is always there and I can understand that.

“Kieffer is a player that has been very experienced in this league, got some promotions and is a big name. Obviously teams are interested in him, but the point where we have a proposal becomes a far away proposal.

“I don’t control that so for me it’s a player that for now is a member of my team and I will decide if I want to play him depending on his performances. I think we are very well covered in the No.9 position. We have potentially four No.9s in the squad who have the potential to score goals. Three of them who have shown their ability in the division.

“And Ryan is one of the players who can make the difference in the front positions. So I am happy with what I have right now in those forward positions.”