Sheffield United have been alerted to the fact that Glen Kamara, who counts members of Bramall Lane’s recruitment department among his admirers, could leave Rangers this summer.

The Finland international is reportedly considering his future at Ibrox, four years after first arriving in Glasgow, after hearing manager Michael Beale admit that he could be sold as part of a major restructuring exercise.

That will pique the interest of some influential figures at United, who attempted to sign Kamara while Paul Heckingbottom’s predecessor Chris Wilder was still in charge. Although a deal proved impossible to broker then, largely because of the fee Rangers wanted the player to command, the midfielder’s situation has changed since. Speaking at the end of the Scottish Premiership campaign, Beale effectively told Kamara to consider his future because “He maybe needs to re-bolt himself.”

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom talks to his players: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

After regaining their Premier League status last season, United want to bolster Heckingbottom’s options in central areas with Tommy Doyle and James McAtee returning to Manchester City following successful loans.

Heckingbottom, who also steered United into the semi-finals of the FA Cup, would like both of them to return to South Yorkshire next term. But, with PL rules dictating that one must make the switch permanently in order for that to happen, Heckingbottom privately concedes that is likely to prove difficult given the financial resources at his disposal.

Kamara, who was once described by Steven Gerrard as “phenomenal”, might provide an alternative line of enquiry to explore. However, United will be aware of the fact that he spent much of last term being treated for an ankle problem.

Glen Kamara of Rangers scores his team's second goal during the Cinch Scottish Premiership match between Rangers FC and St. Johnstone: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Kamara’s team mate, Ryan Kent, has also been linked with United after confirming he is searching for a new club. Fenerbahce are already believed to have made representations to the attacker and his agent.

Many of those who assessed Kamara are still employed by United, who are known to have contacted Norwich City about a member of David Wagner’s squad. Heckingbottom wants to strengthen all areas of his starting eleven, preferably before United travel to Portugal for a warm weather training camp next month. However, he admits market conditions could make that difficult.