8 Premier League youngsters Sheffield United could target on loan this summer — gallery
Potential loan options for Sheffield United this summer as they prepare to return to the Premier League.
Sheffield United are ready to return to the Premier League after their superb run in the Championship in the 2022/23 season. They finished second with 91 points, punching their ticket back into England’s top flight after just two seasons away.
The focus is now on making sure the Blades keep their Premier League status moving forwards but first, there is the small matter of the summer transfer window. Paul Heckingbottom will want his strongest possible squad for their return season but it may not be feasible to expect an influx of new full-time signings.
Instead, we’ve listed eight promising youngsters in the Premier League who Sheffield United could look to sign on loan. With 11 senior players heading to the end of their contracts this month, the Blades need to bolster their options and some strong loan signings could be enough to fill the gaps, even if only temporarily.