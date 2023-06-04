Sheffield United are ready to return to the Premier League after their superb run in the Championship in the 2022/23 season. They finished second with 91 points, punching their ticket back into England’s top flight after just two seasons away.

The focus is now on making sure the Blades keep their Premier League status moving forwards but first, there is the small matter of the summer transfer window. Paul Heckingbottom will want his strongest possible squad for their return season but it may not be feasible to expect an influx of new full-time signings.

Instead, we’ve listed eight promising youngsters in the Premier League who Sheffield United could look to sign on loan. With 11 senior players heading to the end of their contracts this month, the Blades need to bolster their options and some strong loan signings could be enough to fill the gaps, even if only temporarily.

Fabio Carvalho, Liverpool (20 years old) While Carvalho is out of favour at Liverpool, the Reds aren't looking to see him leave permanently, so a loan move could be the way to go for the player and it would help bolster the Blades' limited midfield options.

Ethan Nwaneri, Arsenal (16 years old) At just 16 years old, Nwaneri has a lot of experience to come and a loan move would be the perfect opportunity to give him a taste senior first team action.

David Ozoh, Crystal Palace (18 years old) Sheffield United don't have a natural defensive midfielder on their senior roster right now and they may benefit from bringing in someone on loan like David Ozoh, who is versatile in the middle of the park and has been shining in the Crystal Palace youth team.

Omari Hutchinson, Chelsea (19 years old) The midfielder notched an impressive eight goals and ten assists during the 2022/23 campaign but made just one Premier League appearance. With Chelsea likely to sign new players this summer, they could opt to send out their 2022 signing on loan to get him more experience.

