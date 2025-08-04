Djibril Soumare explains Sheffield United transfer move as Blades confirm latest arrival

Djibril Soumare is keen to follow in the footsteps of fellow countryman Iliman Ndiaye at Bramall Lane after being unveiled as Sheffield United’s newest arrival of the transfer window this evening. The 22-year-old Senegalese midfielder has joined the Blades on loan for the season.

The deal contain a clause obligating the Blades to buy him from Portuguese club Braga “upon certain criteria being met”, which is understood to be United winning promotion to the Premier League this term, with the physical midfielder identified as a replacement for Brazilian midfielder Vini Souza.

United are still keen on midfielder Tim Iroegbunam, but he started for Everton in their pre-season friendly against Manchester United yesterday and the Blades may have to wait to see whether the former Aston Villa man forms part of David Moyes’ first-team plans this term.

Soumare is well aware of the impact his compatriot Ndiaye - who scored for Everton in that 2-2 draw with the Red Devils - made at Bramall Lane before moving to Marseille two summers ago, subsequently impressing in the Premier League with the Toffees.

And it is an act he is keen to follow himself on his first taste of English football. “I am delighted to be here; it is a real honour to sign for Sheffield United and I’m really excited to come to England and test myself in English football,” he said.

“I’ve had some good experiences playing in Portugal, but this was a great opportunity for me and it was something which appealed immediately when I first heard about United’s interest.

“I was born in Senegal and Sheffield United is a club which is well known back home because of the impact of Iliman Ndiaye. He’s set the standard here, and it is fantastic for me to follow in his footsteps.”

Born in Dakar, Soumare’s career began with Sahel Atlantic in his homeland before he arrived on the radar of Braga, moving to Portugal - initially on loan - in 2021. The move was subsequently made permanent and Soumare, an U23 international with Senegal, spent last term on loan at fellow Portuguese Primeira Liga side C.D. Nacional, making 25 appearances in all competitions.

Speaking on Talksport earlier today before Soumare’s move was officially confirmed, boss Ruben Selles said: “The three players we have signed, and one will be announced by the end of the day, are players we know really well. We had Louie [Barry] at Hull and he was amazing at Stockport last season, scoring more than 15 goals in four months.

“His abilities in the offensive part of the games are high level. We have big expectations with him and Tyler Bindon, and the others to come, to reinforce a team that is already really, really good."

Soumare’s arrival in Sheffield was delayed due to visa red tape, with Selles referencing the UK’s exit from the European Union as a factor in United’s slow recruitment this window, and he could make his debut in this weekend’s season opener at home to Bristol City with fellow central midfielders Oliver Arblaster, Tom Davies and Jamie Shackleton all out through injury.