Ruben Selles addresses shambolic Sheffield Wednesday situation amid Sheffield United transfer hope

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ruben Selles, the Sheffield United manager, has admitted he has “sympathy” for the plight of the Blades’ city rivals Wednesday as their financial crisis continues ahead of this weekend’s season start. The Owls have prepared for the new Championship campaign against a backdrop of summer chaos.

A number of players from last season, plus manager Danny Rohl, have moved on while the north stand at Hillsborough has been closed due to safety concerns, and some players and staff have been paid late in four of the last five months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Protests are expected against owner Dejphon Chansiri when the season begins, but the Thai owner is clinging on to the Owls for now despite widespread unrest. Wednesday’s players took the decision not to play a scheduled friendly against Burnley at the weekend and in a joint statement released earlier today, described themselves as “extremely concerned” at the ongoing situation.

“This is proving to be really challenging,” the statement concluded, “and we have made it clear to the club that we want this situation to be addressed as soon as possible so decisions taken like the one not to play at Burnley are avoided in the future. We can then all move forward together as a club. The players.”

Ruben Selles addresses shambolic Sheffield Wednesday situation amid Sheffield United transfer hope

The first public utterances from Wednesday’s players as a collective will only increase the pressure on Chansiri, with even many Unitedites now taking pity on fans of their rivals as the shambolic situation continues.

And Spaniard Selles addressed the situation from his point of view this afternoon, when pressed during an interview with Talksport. “When it comes to people suffering and people losing their jobs and not getting paid on time and the uncertainty of the situation ... nobody wants that situation for their neighbour,” Selles said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Even though it's a rivalry in the city. It's always a difficult situation and it's difficult to understand. They have my sympathy. I don't think it's good for football, or anybody."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Selles’ main priority remains on events on his side of the city, revealing in the interview that he expects another summer signing to be announced today (Monday.) That is widely expected to be Djibril Soumare, the midfielder from Braga targeted as a replacement for Vini Souza following his move to Wolfsburg earlier this summer.

"It's never easy those first days after that kind of disappointment in the playoff final,” added Selles, on the process of replacing Chris Wilder at the helm after the Blades’ painful defeat under the Wembley arch to Sunderland.

“But we found a club that is ready to go and a group of players who embraced what we wanted from them. The city has been excellent, and the fans have been excellent with us as well."