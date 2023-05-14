Latest transfer news and rumours regarding Sheffield United as they prepare for life back in the Premier League

Sheffield United are back in the Premier League and need to ensure they get their recruitment right this summer. The Blades have some big decisions to make before releasing their retained list following their promotion from the Championship.

They came 2nd under Paul Heckingbottom behind champions Burnley. Here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours regarding the club...

Chelsea youngster linked

Sheffield United are being linked with a loan move for Chelsea attacking midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka. According to a report by TEAMtalk, they are ‘interested’ in the 19-year-old along with Burnley ahead of next season. The England youth international made the switch to Stamford Bridge last year from fellow top flight outfit Aston Villa.

Right-back latest

The Sun claim Kyle Walker will ‘snub’ interest from abroad and see out the remaining 12 months of his contract at Manchester City and he would need to be a free agent to make a return to Bramall Lane a ‘realistic’ proposition. The 32-year-old is currently focused on winning the treble with Pep Guardiola’s side this term.

Loanee update

The Blades’ hopes of luring James McAtee away from the Etihad Stadium could be in line for a blow with his parent club said to be in talks with German clubs over a potential loan deal, as per a Patreon report from Alan Nixon. The 20-year-old scored nine goals for the Yorkshire club but his chances of returning are up in the air at the moment.

Defender returns