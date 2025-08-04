Sheffield United expecting Kieffer Moore transfer windfall as striker moves closer to Wrexham switch

Sheffield United expect to make a profit on the fee they paid for Kieffer Moore last summer if and when the Welsh international striker completes his transfer switch to their Championship rivals Wrexham. The 32-year-old is closing in on his Bramall Lane exit, 12 months after arriving from AFC Bournemouth.

That move was described as essentially a swap deal with Daniel Jebbison, who moved to the south coast after his United deal expired, but the Blades did pay a fee for Moore. That is expected to be eclipsed by the amount that the Welsh side pay to bring him to the Racecourse Ground, potentially in time for their Championship opener this weekend away at Southampton.

The Star first revealed Wrexham’s interest in the striker earlier this summer as they continue their recruitment drive after three successive promotions took them back to the second tier for the first time in 43 years.

United had already begun the push to sign Moore’s replacement, with an official offer made to Oli McBurnie in a bid to bring the former £20m man back to Bramall Lane on a free transfer. The striker is a free agent after leaving Las Palmas, but also has offers from Hull City and another of his former clubs in Swansea City.

His potential path to South Yorkshire could be cleared soon by Moore’s impending exit, with reports in Wales suggesting that he has begun his medical with Phil Parkinson’s side. Moore, who turns 33 on Friday, scored five goals in 18 league starts last term as the Blades lost in the play-off final, making nine further Championship appearances off the bench.

Speaking earlier this summer, Parkinson admitted: "Kieffer's under contract at Sheffield United. He's one of a number of players we've looked at over the summer. Like I said, the landscape changes in the transfer market very quickly from one week to the next. We're looking at lots of options here and abroad."

Wrexham have already signed one player from the Steel City this summer, adding Josh Windass to their ranks after his departure from the Blades’ city rivals Wednesday amid their financial crisis, and midfielder George Thomason insists that his side are “not just here to make numbers up - we're here to win football matches.

“We want to have a real good crack at it. Who says you can't go and have a real good go at it? Each time they've been promoted they've had questions asked of them, can they go again? And they have. It's a team and group and culture of knowing how to win, so it's exciting.”

The Blades are also closing in on a loan deal for Senegalese midfielder Djibril Soumare, the Braga man who has been identified as Vini Souza’s replacement after the Brazilian was sold to Bundesliga club VfL Wolfsburg last month.

Soumare was due to begin his medical over the weekend before the finishing touches are expected to be put to the deal, which could see the Blades obligated to buy him on a permanent deal should they win promotion to the Premier League this season.