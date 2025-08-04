Sheffield United face Anel Ahmedhodzic transfer decision as key defender "emerges as concrete option"

Sheffield United could face a big transfer decision over key defender Anel Ahmedhodzic ahead of the start of the season this weekend, after the former Bosnian international reportedly emerged as “a concrete option” for a side hopeful of qualifying for the Champions League this summer.

The 26-year-old centre-half is now in the final year of his contract at Bramall Lane, following his arrival from Malmo in 2022. There was talk of a new deal being offered during Chris Wilder’s time in charge of the Blades and it seems inconceivable that United would not at least open talks with one of their biggest assets and his representatives, ahead of a potential free agent departure next summer.

But instead the noises are surrounding an exit rather than a committal to fresh terms, with reports in the Netherlands suggesting that Ahmedhodzic has emerged as a serious target for Feyenoord as their Champions League qualification campaign continues.

A Feyenoord transfer account on X describes Ahmedhodzic as a “serious, concrete option” to strengthen Robin van Persie’s defence and that the player’s agency have put the centre-half forward as a “feasible option.”

The report claims that the green light has already been given for a move, with “Feyenoord ... convinced and currently busy negotiating with the Bosnian (26) and his personal terms. In the background, an opening bid is also being prepared.”

Any such offer would give United a decision to make, especially considering Ahmedhodzic’s contract status. But accepting would also weaken a position that already looks threadbare, with Ahmedhodzic, Jack Robinson and Tyler Bindon all missing United’s only pre-season friendly defeat last midweek at Nice.

Ahmedhodzic, whose absence in France was explained as down to illness, returned for the weekend behind-closed-doors win over Fulham, as did Bindon. Skipper Robinson is hoping to be back for the start of the new campaign this weekend after limping off at Burton Albion last month with a foot problem.

The defender has had a difficult time off the pitch in the not-so-distant past, effectively retiring from international duty after a row over medical treatment and also publicly making the decision to cut off contact with his father, who he accused of “manipulation, lies, deceit and abuse almost every day.”

But Ahmedhodzic has felt the love from Blades fans, with a rendition of his name from the stands one of the soundtracks to last season as the Blades reached the play-off final before a cruel defeat to Sunderland under the Wembley arch.

Addressing his future in an interview with The Star last season, Ahmedhodzic admitted: “We’ll see, because I have a year left and I've not really talked about it or thought about it too much. My main focus is on this season and making sure we win every game and that I do my job. Then whatever happens after, happens. As of now I've not put any focus into it. I just take it day by day.

“But I do hear the support, and the song. When the ball goes out of play or whatever, I hear it and it gives me a lot of energy. It's amazing to hear. It means very much to me, especially after a difficult period. It helps my performance, to say the least, when I hear that. It helps my confidence, which is nice.”