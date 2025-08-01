Tom Cannon relishing fresh Sheffield United chance as £10m man looks to repay Blades faith

Tom Cannon is relishing the chance to nail down a new role at Sheffield United, after playing through the pain barrier following his £10m move to Bramall Lane back in January. The former Leicester City man has been utilised in a left-wing position in pre-season under new boss Ruben Selles.

The Republic of Ireland international continued to stake his claim for a starting place with an assist for teammate Ehije Ukaki in Wednesday night’s friendly defeat at Nice, and he could have added a goal too before his deflected effort was saved well by home goalkeeper Yehvann Diouf.

Cannon scored just once for the Blades last term after arriving, but he showed his character by volunteering to play through the pain of an ankle ligament issue as the Blades battled for promotion to the Premier League, and has scored twice in pre-season.

“The manager has come in with fresh ideas and it’s great to be getting used to them out on the pitch,” Cannon said of Ruben Selles’ arrival. “I should give credit to Chris [Wilder, the man who brought him to Bramall Lane before leaving earlier this summer] because he was great for me.

“I wish him well. But it’s just something different, isn’t it? As players, you're always looking for different ways to improve and play and hopefully I can do that.”

Cannon faces competition from in-form youngster Ryan One and new signing Louie Barry for the left-wing role but can also play in the central role in Selles’ preferred front three formation, cutting in off the left.

“It wasn’t easy last season, coming in as a ne signing and then playing through an ankle injury for like two months,” Cannon added. “It was a lot at the time to wrap my head around. But now everything seems a bit more set and I’m just really looking forward to the season now.

“That side of things [playing through injuries] is something that the fans don’t see and when you’re coming in as a big signing, it can be hard. But it’s just one of those things, as a footballer, that you have to deal with.

“But I got the goal last season against Burnley and it was disappointing not to go up. But to get off the mark in pre-season was a good feeling and hopefully I can take that into the new season when it starts.”

The addition of Barry, on loan from Aston Villa, complements what was already looking like a pretty formidable forward line ahead of August 9’s season opener at home to Bristol City. Tyrese Campbell finished as United’s top scorer last term, Kieffer Moore offers a different threat amid interest from Wrexham and One has been in fine pre-season form.

Getting Cannon fit and firing could complete the jigsaw for Selles and his coaching staff. “I was just kind of put out there,” admitted Cannon of his new left-wing role. “But I’m really enjoying it. In a way it’s not too different to what I’m used to; it’s almost like being a second striker.

“Making the runs from afar, it's kind of easier to see down the line and you can try and time the runs better. It was nice to hear the fans chanting my name, and it means the world when the fans are cheering you on. So long may it continue.”