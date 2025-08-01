Sheffield United transfer enquiry clarity as Blades look for four-way conundrum solution

One of Ruben Selles’ big conundrums ahead of his first Championship game as Sheffield United manager next weekend could be resolved shortly after interest from abroad in one of his three senior goalkeepers. The Spaniard has rotated the trio in pre-season, with highly-rated youngster Luke Faxon completing a busy goalkeeping department.

While Michael Cooper will start the season as United’s No.1, unless he is prised away from Bramall Lane before next weekend’s home clash with Bristol City, one of Adam Davies and Ivo Grbic - both international goalkeepers with Wales and Croatia respectively - would have watched from the stands.

But Selles’ big headache looks like being eased as Grbic nears another move away from Bramall Lane, having spent last season on loan with Turkish top-flight side Çaykur Rizespor. That offered him some respite from his troublesome start to life in English football, before he returned to United earlier this summer.

Publicly Selles said the right things about giving the 29-year-old the chance to impress, but a move was always on the cards and a return to Turkey is now a possibility after Fatih Karagümrük, Rizespor’s Süper Lig rivals, expressed a desire to sign Grbic.

The Star understands that Karagümrük have made an enquiry about signing Grbic, but reports in Turkey that a move is imminent are understood to be premature. Sources with knowledge of the situation have indicated that the Turkish side are looking at a loan deal for the former Atletico Madrid man.

Speaking about Grbic earlier in the summer, Selles said: “There have been some conversations about his situation at the club but I must say, he has been brilliant in the dressing room and in training. And if everything goes accoring to the things we have been doing, he will get his chance in this pre-season.”

He subsequently appeared in a United shirt again at Rotherham United and Burton Albion but was hardly tested in either game, watching from tbe bench - alongside Davies - as Cooper played 90 minutes in the Blades’ penultimate friendly in Nice on Wednesday.