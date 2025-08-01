Rhian Brewster explains "no-brainer" Derby County transfer move after Sheffield United rejection

Rhian Brewster has explained his decision to join Derby County on a free transfer after rejecting the chance to extend his stay with Sheffield United. The former Liverpool man was a big-money Blades signing back in 2020 but he could not live up to the billing after a succession of injuries.

Brewster began his youth career with Chelsea and Liverpool and made four senior appearances for the Reds before joining Sheffield United on a permanent deal in October 2020. He made over 100 appearances during his time at the Blades and last season the forward scored four goals and provided three assists as United reached the play-off final, where they lost to Sunderland.

United had offered Brewster fresh terms after the expiry of his contract but he will instead line up against them in a Derby shirt next season, with his Bramall Lane return slated for November 1. United then travel to Pride Park on May 2.

“I'm very happy and very delighted to join this great club,” the 25-year-old said. “It's been busy but after speaking to all the boys and the manager and stuff like that, it was a no-brainer. I feel this is a big opportunity for me - and one I had to grab with two hands. Hopefully, I can show that this year.

“I know Ben Osborn from being at Sheffield United and also Kane Wilson through playing with England at youth level. For me, the project that John Eustace has set out, for me, was a no-brainer to be involved with. It sounded really good and is something that I want to be a part of, heading to bigger and better things with this club.

“There is so much more for me to do - I've got a point to prove. I feel like I can always get better, no matter how old you are. There are always things to learn. I believe that will happen here with the manager, staff and players alongside helping me along the way.”