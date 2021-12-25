Heckingbottom is preparing for his first transfer window as United boss and has already admitted that he is looking to strengthen his squad, despite admitting that he will have to “wait and see” if he is successful in a market notoriously difficult for value.

The impact of Covid-19 is also having an impact across the board, while United are also looking to cope with the shortfall in income after dropping out of the Premier League last season.

Paul Heckingbottom, manager of Sheffield United: David Klein / Sportimage

“It's always a big window because it can make or break some people's seasons,” Heckingbottom said of January.

“But it's going to be tough. There's not a lot of money flying about and there are lots of clubs, especially in our league, cutting their cloth.

“Loans could be a big thing, as they were in the window in the summer with big clubs as well. There'll not be a lot of money spent, I wouldn’t have thought, in the current climate and beneath that as well, lots of clubs took their grants and their loans from the Premier League.

“That meant they couldn't then spend that on transfer fees and we are still in those times as well, so I think it'll be very similar. Loans will be a big thing.”