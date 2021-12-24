Sheffield United Transfers: Boss reveals Blades will look to strengthen in January - but must "wait and see"

Heckingbottom has placed a new centre-half at the top of his January wishlist after succeeding Slavisa Jokanović in charge of the Blades last month.

The former Barnsley and Leeds United chief admitted in his unveiling press conference that there may be more ‘outs’ than ‘ins’ in the January window – but that doesn’t mean that he isn’t looking to add to his squad.

“We are looking to strengthen,” he confirmed.

“We see where we need players and where there are gaps in the squad. Whether we can manage it or not, we will have to wait and see.

“In terms of the group and the players we have got in the building, I am more than happy. But when you factor in the consideration of Covid-19 and making sure we have got that right cover in key positions, then there are areas we are quite light on cover.

“With these times, you never know if and when you're going to need that.”

Paul Heckingbottom, the manager of Sheffield United: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

A new defender was identified as a priority position after Heckingbottom confirmed he intended to continue with the 3-5-2 formation that Jokanović returned to towards the end of his Bramall Lane reign.