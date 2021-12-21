Sheffield United wonderkid Iliman Ndiaye admits he had a point to prove on return at Fulham

Heckingbottom was the man who handed Ndiaye his senior debut for the Blades, thrusting him into Premier League action away at Leicester City just hours after taking interim charge from Chris Wilder last season.

And after the former Barnsley and Leeds chief was named United’s new permanent manager following the sacking of Slavisa Jokanović last month, many expected Ndiaye to be one of the biggest beneficiaries.

But the youngster was omitted from Heckingbottom’s first two line-ups and returned to the U23s to get some match practice, although it’s understood that his absence was tactical and tailored to the opposition faced.

With Oli McBurnie and David McGoldrick absent with Covid-19 related issues, Ndiaye returned to the Blades side at Craven Cottage – and certainly took his chance, with a wonderful long run and composed finish proving the winner as the Blades tumbled the table-toppers and climbed to 11th, going into the Christmas period just three points off the play-offs.

“It feels very good, obviously,” Ndiaye said modestly after his goal and man-of-the-match display.

“I came back into the squad and I just wanted to come back here and show what I can do. It’s normal to get left out, it’s part of football.

Sheffield United's Iliman Ndiaye scores his side's winner at Fulham: Adam Davy/PA Wire.

“It was his [Heckingbottom’s] decision and he has other players that he can play as well. I’m just looking to show him why I shouldn’t have been left out and go from there.”

A young man of immense talent, it was seen as a significant step forward for United when Ndiaye was tied down to a long-term contract earlier this season and was immediately thrust into Jokanović’s first-team plans, benefitting from United’s failure to act on the then-manager’s wishes and sign more forward players in the summer transfer window.