Rhian Brewster sends emotional Sheffield United farewell message after Derby County transfer exit confirmed

Derby-day hero Rhian Brewster has sent an emotional farewell message to Sheffield United after his move to Derby County was confirmed earlier today. The former Liverpool man left the Blades after his contract expired at the end of June, although the Blades did offer him fresh terms to stay.

But both sides failed to reach an agreement and we revealed earlier in the summer that the 25-year-old was more likely to move on ahead of the new season, than return to Bramall Lane. Brewster will return to South Yorkshire later this year, but in the colours of the Rams after signing a two-year deal at Pride Park.

The former England U21 international scored nine goals in his 119 appearances in all competitions for the Blades, with the most memorable being last season’s derby-day winner against Wednesday at Hillsborough.

A United statement this afternoon, after Derby had confirmed his signing, confirmed Brewster’s exit, adding: “Everyone at Sheffield United would like to wish Rhian well for the future.” And Brewster sent an emotional message to United via his social media feed.

“Where do I start?” he wrote. “Firstly, I want to thank the fans, players, and staff at Sheffield United for the huge support, belief, and kindness you've shown me throughout my time at the club.

“My journey here has been nothing short of a rollercoaster, one that tested my patience, resilience, and character. It took time to really kick start, and I faced setbacks that were completely out of my control, especially with injuries that kept me sidelined when all I wanted to do was be out there giving my all for the badge.

“But even through the tougher moments, I always felt the support and belief from those around me, and for that, l'm deeply grateful. I've made memories here that will stay with me forever, from moments on the pitch to bonds formed off it.

“I've had the privilege of working with some truly great people, teammates who became like family and staff who always went above and beyond. I'll always be thankful for those relationships and the lessons they've taught me.

“Thank you to the club for the opportunities you've given me, from believing in me, and for allowing me to grow not only as a player but as a person. While this chapter has now come to a close, Sheffield United will always hold a special place in my heart.

“I leave with nothing but respect and appreciation, and I'll always be wishing the club and its incredible supporters all the success in the world. Thank you for everything. UTB X.”

As we revealed earlier this year, Brewster and his camp first rejected a new contract offer from the Blades around the time of the January transfer window and although negotiations continued, both parties were always some way apart in their respective valuations and as the weeks rolled on, a parting of the ways seemed more and more inevitable.

Speaking after putting pen to paper at Pride Park, Brewster said: “I know Ben Osborn from being at Sheffield United and also Kane Wilson through playing with England at youth level. For me, the project that John Eustace has set out, for me, was a no-brainer to be involved with. It sounded really good and is something that I want to be a part of, heading to bigger and better things with this club.

“There is so much more for me to do - I've got a point to prove. I feel like I can always get better, no matter how old you are. There are always things to learn. I believe that will happen here with the manager, staff and players alongside helping me along the way.”