Sheffield United’s use of artificial intelligence and data in their recruitment process looks like it is here to stay - but football wisdom suggests that it cannot be the be-all and end-all when it comes to signing players. The Blades’ COH Sports group have made no secret of their statistical approach to transfers.

That has led to former poker player James Bord, as we revealed earlier this year, taking a front and centre role in United’s transfer policy, including in the identification and recruitment of a trio of players from the Bulgarian league - including one, Mihail Polendakov, from a club in which Bord holds a stake - and one from Peru.

The latter, Jefferson Caceres, moved to Bord’s Dunfermline on a permanent deal this summer to free up a spot on United’s roster for latest wildcard signing Nils Zatterstrom, although the centre-half does at least have some senior experience in European football.

After his return to Bramall Lane this week boss Chris Wilder spoke about the AI approach to transfers, insisting it is a “collaborative approach between an AI company and one of the investors on the board.

“And, let's be right about it, there's not a lot of AI needed when Danny Ings is signing and Ben Mee. But it's not really universal, it's not 100 per cent in terms of signing footballers. We want to check the numbers, and physically we want to check the numbers.

“It’s no good signing Danny Ings or Ben Mee if they're shot and they can't move, and we're giving them two or three-year deals and they're not going to play and not be available for selection. So there's that part of it on that.

“We’re after smart signings, like we've done in the past, and signings for the future that the club are making. It's a culmination of lot of things pulling together and a collaboration of a lot of people's thoughts ... including the system and the detail that goes into identifying those players.”

Crucially, though, the human element has to be considered. “I'm somebody who believes that you have to look at characteristics of players,” said legendary former Blades striker Brian Deane, speaking exclusively to The Star via the top online slots site.

“You don't always have to look at all these nuances now. You hear about if someone gets three chances, he's going to score one. Well, I mean, what's the guarantee? Who are the opponents they're playing against? I really don't understand how a lot of the data and the statistics are applied in-game or when it comes to recruitment.

“We are all human. This is a club in the north of England, it's a club traditionally that is working-class, with working-class traditions. Fans expect certain things from players. It's not a trendy club. It's a club that gets down and digs into the dirt and is used to scrapping for everything that it gets. There are some cultural things that take some time to adjust to.”