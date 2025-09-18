Sheffield United send supporter warning for Charlton Athletic clash as Chris Wilder prepares for “emotional” day

Sheffield United have warned supporters to be wary of extra traffic in and around the city centre this weekend as Chris Wilder prepares for an emotional return to Bramall Lane. The Blades boss will return to the dugout for Saturday’s clash with Charlton Athletic after answering the SOS call from his boyhood club over the weekend.

While he admitted it doesn’t feel like a third spell, and more like he has been on an extended holiday since the summer when the Blades’ owners made the ill-fated decision to go down a different route, it will no doubt be a special moment for the 57-year-old as he takes his place back on the sidelines at Bramall Lane.

And Blades fans have certainly responded to the appointment, too, with the Charlton game heading towards a sell-out in the home areas as United look for the first win of the season that they hope will turn the tide.

The game also coincides with moving-in day for many students arriving at the city’s two universities, which has caused absolute chaos and complete gridlock in the past for supporters trying to get to Bramall Lane.

A United club statement today read: “Please be aware the city will be busier than usual this weekend with students moving into university accommodation. We advise supporters to plan their journey in advance and set off earlier than normal to allow extra time for travel to the Lane in time for Chris Wilder’s return.”

A positive result could lift the Blades off bottom spot in the Championship and Wilder said: “Yeah, I think it's going to be an emotional day, and for everybody as well. Not regarding me; just in terms of reconnecting everything.

“Because certainly what happens when you don't put in performances and you don't get the results that are expected, then everybody splits and drifts apart. As I've said, it really isn't about me coming back, it's about us as a staff supporting the players and then the supporters as a whole, giving them the best opportunity to produce their best performances.

“I've always said and it's one that I'll always take with me, to make that shirt light. I know that has been the case before, when I've watched teams through the ages at Sheffield United and teams play freely and have belief and risk, then they produce the best performances and then results follow.

“And I've seen it when it's been on top, and players go under and they can't cope with it and it's a struggle. I get the feeling that the supporters are not after the players but if that's the case now, the players need to reward the supporters for what they have given them with a proper performance.”