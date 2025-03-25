Sheffield United have been linked with interest in the Liverpool man ahead of summer.

Sheffield United could be boosted in their potential pursuit of Owen Beck with reports suggesting he will ‘likely leave’ Liverpool this summer.

Beck emerged as a possible summer target for United earlier this year, with the defender one of two Liverpool youngsters named on a ‘long list’ of prospective targets alongside winger Lewis Koumas. The Daily Mail claimed Bramall Lane recruitment chiefs are thought to be ‘showing an interest’ in the pair, who are both impressing on loan at Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City respectively.

Liverpool are expecting a busy summer transfer window as Arne Slot overhauls his playing squad, but there will also be big decisions to make on several young stars who are developing well but not quite enough to break into the first-team. Among them is Beck, who will be 23 in August and undoubtedly keen to continue playing regular football as he approaches the peak of his career.

Exit ‘likely’ for Sheffield United transfer target

A new left-back is top of the Premier League club’s summer shopping list but respected Liverpool reporter David Lynch does not expect Beck to have any role in Arne Slot’s future plans. And so it appears one of United’s ‘long list’ targets could become available.

“I’ve come to the conclusion that quite a lot of the youngsters probably don’t have a future but that’s because the standards are so high,” Lynch told Anfield Index. “I actually thought that Owen Beck was the closest to making the first-team after impressing on loan at Blackburn Rovers, but he will likely leave this summer too.

“He’s 22, he’s ready to make a permanent move, Liverpool are going to sign a left back. They’ve got Andy Robertson, they’ve got [Kostas] Tsimikas, one of whom they need to shift. I don’t think a spot will open up for him there, although football can be about timing like that in many ways.”

Beck transfer latest

Liverpool have already been heavily linked with a new first-choice left-back and so Beck could be allowed to leave, particularly if a good offer comes in for the defender. Whether that offer comes from Bramall Lane remains to be seen but if previous reports of interest are to be believed, then it’s definitely one to keep an eye on.

A move for Beck would likely depend on United’s promotion to the Premier League, however, with the initial Daily Mail report suggesting as much. They add that Chris Wilder’s assistant coach Alan Knill knows the defender and fellow summer target Koumas from his role as Wales coach.

There will likely be interest in both from lower-end Premier League clubs, particularly if they continue to perform well over the final eight matches of the current campaign. Beck could even have a say on whether his prospective suitors go up, with United hosting current loan club Blackburn Rovers at Bramall Lane on the final day of the season.

