Welsh international Chris Mepham has already spoken of his desire to play more first-team football this year after being linked with a January transfer switch to Sheffield United. The Bournemouth defender, 26, has played seven times for the Cherries this season, being withdrawn at half-time of his last appearance against QPR on January 6.

The Blades have been credited with interest in the defender, who will be well-known to United coaches Alan Knill and Jack Lester from their time together with the Welsh set-up, with The Sun claiming that interest is "growing" in Anel Ahmedhodzic amidst the Blades' Premier League struggles. Boss Chris Wilder would be loathe to lose the Bosnian, who he made his captain after returning to Bramall Lane in early December, but could move for Mepham to strengthen his options with John Egan and Chris Basham both sidelined. A domestic loan spot has opened up after confirmation last week that Luke Thomas has returned to his parent club Leicester City after his loan spell at Bramall Lane was terminated early.

For his part Mepham - who has played almost as many times for country as club this season - is keen to play more first-team football. Speaking to the BBC earlier this month, the former Brentford man said: "Individually, it's tough. I have been in this position quite a few times with limited game time. Ultimately when the team is doing as well as they are there's not a lot you can do other than keep pushing in training and see where it takes you.

"Naturally you are more patient when the team is doing well. You appreciate a manager will not look to rotate a winning team, and why would he? At the same time, it's important to push and ask the questions, as it shows you care. As a professional athlete, you train all week to play on the weekend. If that's not happening, questions will be asked and there are conversations to be had."

Mepham admitted he and his partner are settled on the south coast and that leaving the club he joined in 2019 would be a challenge, but is keen to play and would seek the opportunity to do so elsewhere if he can't force his way into Andoni Iraola's plans as the Cherries continue their upward momentum which has seen them win seven of their last nine games in all competitions.

Mepham has the potential carrot of a place at Euro 2024 - Rob Page's Wales face a play-off semi-final against Finland in March - on the horizon to consider and his lack of desire to sit on the bench and pick up a wage will only endear him to Wilder, who has been keen to ensure that any new arrivals at Bramall Lane in this window have the attitude as well as the ability to help their bid to survive in the Premier League this season. United's campaign resumes this weekend after their winter break, when they host West Ham at Bramall Lane on Sunday.

"You never want to really settle for being just a squad player that can come in once every now and then," Mepham added. "I certainly value myself as being better than that. It wouldn't be in my character to be content with that. I have been at the club a long time. I am probably - in football terms - coming to the peak of a career now at 26. The next couple of years are important for me. I'll hopefully have the Euros in the summer. It's important to play week-in-week-out. If you are not getting the game time you want and need to you have to be open to all options.

"It's always tough. You join the club under Eddie Howe in a stable environment. There's probably a big plan for me going forward. When a big change happens like that, a couple of managers come in, and for whatever reason you don't get the nod. In contrast to last season I felt I played a lot of games and gave a good account of myself. It could be 101 things.

