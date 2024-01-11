Sheffield United hoping to add to their one January signing so far ahead of big second half of season

Chris Wilder has already rejected some potential January signings after deciding they do not have the right character to aid Sheffield United's push for survival. The Blades boss began the window looking for "two or three" players with the ability to help United stay in the Premier League, but that will not come at the expense of their attitude.

Wilder has made several pointed references to Ben Brereton Diaz's willingness to join United after his loan deal from Villareal was completed last Friday, with the player keen to come and test himself at Premier League level despite United's position at the bottom of the table. It is a predicament that has seen other potential target show a bit more reticence, which has helped make up Wilder's mind that they wouldn't be the right fit anyway.

"There have been names that have been put to us, and after I've talked to them and put the phone down I've said: 'Nah. Not the right one'," Wilder revealed. "So we have to make that assessment. It is a difficult window, we all understand that. There's not an awful amount out there.

"But there are ones that we can do, that can fit in from a financial point of view, and we're still looking at moving players on as well to balance stuff up. The owner and the board have been incredibly positive towards our attitude in the window and I'm sure that'll be shown in the signings and the players we're bringing in."

After previously shutting up shop and refusing to sanction any January business with United deep in relegation trouble, owner Prince Abdullah has seen enough in Wilder's second tenure in charge so far to believe that survival is still a possibility and give the green light to the incomings Wilder believes can make a real difference. United are also looking for a new goalkeeper, while athleticism in midfield is also thought to figure amongst his transfer wishlist.

