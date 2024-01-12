Chris Wilder clarifies John Fleck Sheffield United absence amid January transfer speculation
John Fleck's absence from last three Sheffield United squads prompted speculation about a transfer away this window
Chris Wilder has clarified John Fleck's recent absence from Sheffield United's first-team squad after speculation that the Scottish midfielder could move on from Bramall Lane in this current transfer window. The three-time Blades promotion winner has played just four times this season, starting only one game before being replaced at the break.
It is the first time a player with nearly 300 appearances in red and white has been forced to accept a bit-part role, after featuring in 29 games for the Blades during their promotion season, and his lack of game-time - combined with Wilder's public intention to "wheel and deal" in this current transfer window - led to speculation that the 32-year-old Blades legend may be sacrificed before the current transfer window slams shut on February 1.
Fleck's absence from the teamsheet for United's FA Cup win over Gillingham on Saturday, which saw Wilder shuffle his pack a little with his number of unavailable players well into double figures, did little to dampen the talk. But Wilder clarified the situation after the game, asked by The Star if Fleck may be a player who could move on in this window.
"No, he's just had to reset," Wilder replied. "He had an issue with his leg that was giving him a little bit of discomfort and pain, so we've taken him out and reset him to go again. We have to get to the bottom of the injury situation because 14 players unavailable is a huge amount. And we might have to suffer a little bit before we get that right."