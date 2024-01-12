Chris Wilder has clarified John Fleck's recent absence from Sheffield United's first-team squad after speculation that the Scottish midfielder could move on from Bramall Lane in this current transfer window. The three-time Blades promotion winner has played just four times this season, starting only one game before being replaced at the break.

It is the first time a player with nearly 300 appearances in red and white has been forced to accept a bit-part role, after featuring in 29 games for the Blades during their promotion season, and his lack of game-time - combined with Wilder's public intention to "wheel and deal" in this current transfer window - led to speculation that the 32-year-old Blades legend may be sacrificed before the current transfer window slams shut on February 1.

Fleck's absence from the teamsheet for United's FA Cup win over Gillingham on Saturday, which saw Wilder shuffle his pack a little with his number of unavailable players well into double figures, did little to dampen the talk. But Wilder clarified the situation after the game, asked by The Star if Fleck may be a player who could move on in this window.