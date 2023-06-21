Paul Heckingbottom has reaffirmed Sheffield United’s transfer stance over the futures of star men Iliman Ndiaye and Sander Berge ahead of the new Premier League season.

The pair are once again the subject of speculation in the transfer market despite the Blades’ promotion last season. United’s hand is hardly strengthened by the duo’s contract status, either, with both scheduled to become free agents next summer as things stand.

Although United officials behind the scenes are confident they may be able to persuade Ndiaye and his representatives to agree a new deal at Bramall Lane - in return for a substantial pay-rise and, crucially, a release clause that would trigger his exit if met - there is less optimism about the future of Norwegian international Berge.

Coaching staff have no doubts about the commitment of both players, who remain fully invested in United and in helping the Blades retain their Premier League status. But the fact they could lose tens of millions of pounds worth of talent next summer for nothing has prompted fears that one, or both, may be sold this summer to at least guarantee some cash in the bank.

For his part, Heckingbottom is keen for both to stay and that stance was seemingly reiterated by owner Prince Abdullah in a recent interview with United’s in-house media channel, in which he said: “We want to keep all the squad” - with the potentially-vital caveat of: “If we can.”

Confirming both Berge and Ndiaye have “got 12 months to run” on their existing United contracts, Heckingbottom said of the duo’s situation: “It’s a tough one, it’s a difficult one. Prince Abdullah has come out and said he wants to keep the players and not sell, and give ourselves the best possible chance as a squad.

