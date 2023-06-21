Man City’s Mateo Kovačić move could help Sheffield United transfer pursuit

Sheffield United’s transfer pursuit of Tommy Doyle and James McAtee this summer could receive an extra boost if Manchester City’s move for Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovačić is confirmed.

City are understood to have agreed a fee with Chelsea for the Croatian international, who is approaching the final year of his Stamford Bridge contract. The treble-winners are set to pay an initial £25million for the 29-year-old, with a further £5million to follow in potential add-ons.

Kovačić’s imminent arrival would push Doyle further down the pecking order at the Etihad Stadium, and also potentially affect McAtee’s first-team opportunities with Pep Guardiola’s men next season. Much may rest on the future of İlkay Gündoğan, with City desperate to keep hold of their out-of-contract skipper who is of interest to Arsenal and Barcelona but has also received contact from Borussia Dortmund in his homeland.

Doyle, speaking on England U21 duty ahead of their European Championship campaign, admitted recently that he has had “conversations” with United since his successful loan spell ended, before clarifying that they have been about this summer’s tournament. But it is no secret that United want to bring him back to Bramall Lane ahead of their Premier League return, with the player admitting on numerous occasions that he would also be open to the possibility.