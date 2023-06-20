Sheffield United may face stiff competition for loan target Carney Chukwuemeka this summer after Italian giants AC Milan reportedly resurrected their previous interest in the Chelsea midfielder.

The 19-year-old was linked with the Blades earlier this summer as they look to assemble a squad capable of competing in the Premier League following promotion. Boss Paul Heckingbottom is working with a modest budget and as such much of the emphasis is being placed on loan deals, with United looking to repeat the success of James McAtee and Tommy Doyle’s temporary spells at Bramall Lane last season.

Signed from Aston Villa for £20m, Chukwuemeka has played a bit-part role at Stamford Bridge last season but new Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino is understood to be a fan of the youngster and it was thought that the ex-Spurs manager would take a look at the England youth international this summer.

But any hopes United had of bringing him to Bramall Lane may rest in the balance after reports in Italy suggested that AC Milan have resurrected their previous interest in Chukwuemeka this summer. AC were reportedly interested when he was at Villa Park before moving to Chelsea and Tuttosport have reported that talks are planned between the two clubs about the feasibility of a potential loan move to Italy, given the UK’s exit from the European Union and Italy’s rules on non-EU passport holders.

The Blades have identified central midfield as a priority position for their summer recruitment, with contract talks ongoing with Ben Osborn and John Fleck over re-signing. Doyle has made no secret of his desire to return to Bramall Lane next season, and revealed earlier this week that he has held “conversations” with officials at United - although he added that they have primarily centered around his involvement in this summer’s U21 European Championships with England.

United and Chelsea have previously enjoyed a good relationship, doing business before with loan deals for the likes of Jamal Blackman and Ethan Ampadu, and Bramall Lane viewed as a good destination for top Premier League clubs to park their talent for a season.

As well as Doyle and McAtee, Dean Henderson and Morgan Gibbs-White have both advanced their careers with temporary spells in South Yorkshire and a season of first-team football in the top-flight would have obvious advantages for both Chelsea and Chukwuemeka, previously described by former Villa boss Steven Gerrard - a man who knows a thing or two about being a top midfielder - as a “big talent”.