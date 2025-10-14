The latest transfer rumours from Bramhall Lane and around the rest of the Championship.

Sheffield United will look to start dragging themselves up the Championship table when they return from the international break this weekend.

The Blades showed initial signs of improvement in their first two matches back under Chris Wilder, only losing 1-0 in the final minutes against Charlton Athletic before beating Oxford United away by the same scoreline - their first points of the season.

But since then, it’s been a return to the disappointing standard set under Ruben Selles, with Sheffield United losing 2-1 and 1-0 to Southampton and Hull, respectively, to leave themselves stranded at the bottom of the table.

A lack of goals has been killing United, whose three in the Championship is a miserable return and at least four fewer than any other side. In fact, Wilder has already hinted that a No.9 could be on the agenda in January.

There should be plenty more movement when the winter market opens, so what are the rumours going around Bramhall Lane and the rest of the Championship?

Ali McCann nearing new Preston deal following Sheffield United links

There were some loose rumours that Ali McCann was being targeted by United in the summer, but nothing ever came to fruition. Now, the Northern Ireland international looks set to remain at Preston North End.

According to Alan Nixon, McCann is nearing a major contract extension at Deepdale, lengthening a deal that already keeps the midfielder there until at least 2027.

McCann has played 143 times for Preston since joining from St. Johnstone in 2021, registering four goals and two assists along the way. He’s likely to start when North End host Sheffield United on 24th October.

Southampton make early Elias Jelert decision

Full-back Elias Jelert was just one of a raft of signings Southampton made late in the summer transfer window, with the Danish right-back joining on loan from Galatasaray.

It’s understood the Saints have a £7.4million buy option in that loan, but given Jelert has made just two appearances spanning 11 minutes in the Championship under Will Still, it’s hard to see them activating that clause.

In fact, according to Turkish outlet Fanatik, Southampton have already come to the decision that they’ll let the 22-year-old go at the end of his loan, with permanent signing and compatriot Mads Roerslev holding down the starting spot.

Wrexham eyeing up another striker

Wrexham spent more than most in the Championship in the summer as they looked to consolidate themselves as a Championship outfit, and even make an outside push for the Premier League.

After taking just 10 points from their first nine games, the latter doesn’t look likely this season. However, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney still look set to spend again in January, with CEO Today reporting that another striker could be on the menu. The same report also states that Reynolds has additionally reached out to contacts within Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City setup to get advice on scouting and analytics.

Kieffer Moore was Wrexham’s main striker signing in the summer, and the Wales international has five goals in 10 games across all competitions so far. His four Championship goals are closely backed up by Lewis O’Brien and Josh Windass on three each, but even Moore’s tally is four shy of second-tier top scorer Haji Wright.

Emmanuel Dennis’ third spell at Watford is off

After leaving Nottingham Forest as a free agent in the summer, Emmanuel Dennis has been doing some fitness work with Watford, which prompted rumours he could sign with the club for a third time.

The Nigeria international forward enjoyed a productive first spell with the Hornets, scoring 10 times in 33 Premier League appearances, while he followed that up with four strikes in 17 Championship outings in 2023/24.

However, the Watford Observer has thrown cold water on the idea of free agent Dennis moving to Vicarage Road again, at least for now, with a January signing not off the table.

Dennis spent the second half of last season on loan at Blackburn Rovers, but registered no goals and one assist in just seven appearances.

