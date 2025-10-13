Sheffield United’s promotion hopes were dented by a VAR call in last season’s Championship play-off final.

Former Sheffield United defender Anel Ahmedhodžić has accused VAR of ruling out the Blades’ second goal in last season’s Championship play-off final defeat to Sunderland at Wembley for “nothing”.

After taking the lead at Wembley through Tyrese Campbell’s smart finish, the Blades thought they had doubled their advantage when Sunderland failed to fully clear a corner and Harrison Burrows fired a rasping drive through a crowded penalty area and into the back of the net.

However, the goal was chalked off following an on-field VAR review. Former Blades midfielder Vinícius Souza was deemed to have been stood in Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson’s eyeline, meaning the referee ruled the goal out for offside.

It proved to be a decisive moment in the contest as Sunderland flipped the game on its head in the second half via goals from Eliezer Mayenda and Tommy Watson, meaning they won 2-1 to secure promotion to the Premier League.

Over four months on from that heartbreaking conclusion at Wembley, former Blades star Ahmedhodžić, who is now at Feyenoord, has slammed the decision, insisting he still cannot understand why Burrows’ strike was ruled out.

Ahmedhodžić slams VAR call

“It was a special year because two teams got a hundred points and we got 90, and we had started the season with -2 as well,” Ahmedhodzic told Fotbollskanalen. “The last time we went up we did it on 91, so points-wise it was a good year.

“At the same time, it was a week where we lost three games in a row against bottom teams, and that ruined everything. But at the same time, Leeds and Burnley had done well, they had a super season.

“Then came the play-off final. We were leading 1-0 and should have been 2-0, but VAR ruined the goal for nothing. Now that I look at it, I don’t see anything that could have ruined the goal.

“So they made it 1-1, and in the 90th minute I got an elbow in the head from a teammate. I got a concussion, they took me off and then they made it 2-1. Yes, I felt really bad that day. Both because of the result and the concussion.”

The defeat to Sunderland marked Ahmedhodžić’s final appearance in United colours before leaving the club to join Feyenoord in August. The 26-year-old had spent three years at Bramall Lane, making over 100 appearances for the club.

On how it feels to represent Feyenoord, he added: “To be completely honest, it felt surreal at first. I smiled inside the first few weeks and it’s felt fantastic to be here.”

He has made 11 appearances for the Dutch outfit across all competitions thus far.