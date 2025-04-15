Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield United transfer notebook amid clarity on Sunderland man interest and links with Leeds United ‘target’

Sheffield United’s divisional status next season is currently a lot more uncertain than it seemed a week and a half ago, with three successive defeats leaving them with an almighty mountain to climb if they are to get back in the top two before the end of the campaign. The Blades have fallen to third and sit five points adrift of joint-leaders Burnley and Leeds United, with just four games remaining.

If, as looks likely, the Blades are condemned to the play-offs, then that would also have a knock-on effect for their summer planning. While the automatically promoted sides can begin their transfer work early, safe in the knowledge of which division they will be playing in next term, the four sides in the end-of-season lottery have longer to wait before they can kick on with their preparations for 2025/26.

That uncertainty hasn’t stopped a number of players being linked with the Blades in the summer, including Sunderland defender Dan Ballard. A report at the weekend suggested that United are eyeing the Northern Ireland defender and would have to pay between £12m and £15m to sign him if they are promoted this summer, but Regis Le Bris is relaxed about the player’s future at the Stadium of Light.

Centre-half could be a problem position soon enough for United, so it makes sense that the area is being looked at, with EFL expert Don Goodman telling FLW this week that Ballard would be “an upgrade” on the Blades’ current options.

“But in terms of them being in the Premier League, if they get in the top two - and that’s looking a long shot - and Sunderland win the play-offs, would you swap Sunderland for Sheffield United?” Goodman added.

“There are so many things to think about in that but, as I say, I think my biggest takeaway from the question is that Dan Ballard would be an upgrade on a lot of what Sheffield United have in that position at the moment.”

The truth about Sheffield United’s reported ‘interest’ in Sunderland’s Dan Ballard

United sources, however, have today played down the suggested interest in Ballard and as things stand, that is a deal seen as unlikely to happen. Another player linked with United is Finnish international Oliver Antman, currently plying his trade in the Eredivisie with Go Ahead Eagles. The winger has impressed in the Dutch top flight and is also being eyed by Southampton, Leeds United and Leicester.

A quick and skilful winger with a superb assist record and an eye for goal, the 24-year-old only joined his current club last summer, for a reported transfer fee of €1.5 million, and signed a three-year deal with a one-year option. That hasn’t deterred potential suitors, however, with clubs in Italy and Spain also tracking his progress.

The Blades have also been credited with interest in Stoke City man Million Manhoef, and could get an up-close look at the Dutch youngster when they travel to the Bet365 Stadium later this month. Stoke are set to remain in the Championship for next season and are braced for interest in some of their key men, including a former player of interest to United in goalkeeper Viktor Johansson.

Celtic are also said to be keen on Manhoef, as well as United’s promotion rivals Burnley who are on the brink of an instant return to the Premier League. A £10m fee has been mooted, which would represent a significant gamble from the Blades on a player whose inconsistency has been highlighted in Staffordshire, but United’s new owners have already shown they are not afraid to splash the cash when necessary after sanctioning a similar deal for Manhoef’s former Stoke teammate Tom Cannon.