Chris Wilder hits back at Sheffield United theory as Blades let promotion momentum slip away

Chris Wilder rejected the suggestion that Sheffield United’s players are suffering from “mental fatigue” after watching his side’s automatic promotion hopes take their latest blow with defeat at Plymouth Argyle on Saturday. That 2-1 reverse, their third in the space of a week, leaves the Blades third and five points adrift of joint leaders Burnley and Leeds.

With just four games of the regular Championship season to play, it would take another almighty twist for the Blades to overtake one of those two sides and avoid the lottery of the play-offs. United have scored once in three games against Oxford United, Millwall and Plymouth and couldn’t hold onto a 1-0 lead in the latter, conceding twice in the final 10 minutes against the side bottom of the table.

Things could have been very different had United not missed a couple of golden chances, with Jesurun Rak-Sakyi denied by Conor Hazard and then substitute Tyrese Campbell only able to find the side netting at 1-1 after his poor touch sent him wide of the Plymouth goal.

It has been a draining season for United’s players, who kept pace with rivals Leeds United and Burnley for the most part of the campaign before a disastrous week. Asked if his side were suffering from mental tiredness, Wilder replied: “No, I don’t think they played mentally fatigued.

“I thought we controlled the game. Especially second half. We had enough of the play, but we have to go and find that ambition and the players have to find that quality to get that second goal.

“We had enough opportunities. We got the ball into the areas we wanted to get it into, but you’ve got to go and get that second goal. Because anybody can score from anything; a long throw, a corner, or a mistake by us. But we were in control, so I never felt that.

“I never felt they were mentally tired and didn’t look it. We weren’t on the ropes for any part of that game. And even in terms of the last bit, I didn’t even feel that was coming. It wasn’t like they’ve had corner after corner after corner, the goalkeeper’s making saves and we were clearing stuff off the line and last-ditch tackles or blocks or headers. There was none of that.

“It’s just come from nowhere. Vini [Souza] is off the pitch, we’ve not dealt with a corner. And then the place explodes, which it’s going to because they’re fighting for their lives and they’re trying to stay in the division. We’re fighting to try and get out of the division.

“Ty should score when he goes through, to kill the noise again and win the game. He doesn’t. Their boy goes past one of our players too easily, puts the ball into a dangerous area and they find the winner.

“Then it’s for us to try and get him back in the game with their supporters and their players absolutely dying and fighting for their lives. We’ve still had enough of the ball but still made some not great decisions late on to get ourselves back in the game.”

United return to action on Good Friday at home to Cardiff City looking to arrest their recent slump in form, but also knowing that it may be too little, too late. “We put ourselves in a great position after the Coventry game,” added Wilder. “And basically, we’ve let it slip. So, we have to own that and take responsibility for a really poor week in terms of results.”