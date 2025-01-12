Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield United are expecting a busy month.

Sheffield United haven’t yet welcomed any new signings through the door but work is ongoing and the next fortnight will be busy.

Chris Wilder has long wanted to add more quality and depth going forward, while Oliver Arblaster’s serious knee injury had made the need for midfield reinforcements more pressing. Another unfortunate blow, this time to Harry Souttar last month, forced recruitment chiefs to alter their plans a little with defensive signings also needed.

United have their targets and are working to get one or two over the line before next weekend’s visit of Norwich City to Bramall Lane. Links have regularly emerged but who are the Blades expected to actually sign this month?

Well, the Star has enlisted the help of Artificial intelligence and with a little nudge along the way and the right questions, ChatGPT has predicted how this month might pan out. Take a look below to see what it expects.

Attacking depth - Ben Brereton Diaz

United’s interest in a reunion with the Chile international has been well-documented but previous hope of finalising a deal this week has disappeared. The Star understands talks are ongoing but Sky Sports recently reported on interest from Blackburn Rovers and Sunderland, with the latter willing to meet Southampton’s request for a promotion-related obligation to buy.

It remains to be seen whether United will follow suit in real life but AI predicts they will secure a six-month loan for Brereton Diaz, with a permanent clause expected to lie somewhere between £10-15million. The Blades will have to work quickly if they want to fend off reported competition from their promotion rivals, however.

Midfield steel - Hamza Choudhury

The Star reported earlier this month that following the anticipated arrival of Brereton Diaz, United will redouble their efforts to sign Choudhury on loan and AI expects that to go ahead as planned. It predicts a straightforward six-month loan agreement for the central midfielder, helped by a positive relationship between both clubs which was forged during Souttar’s loan.

United lost Arblaster to a season-ending knee injury during November’s derby-day win over Sheffield Wednesday, with Wilder keen to add experience in the middle of the park. Choudhury would bring exactly that having helped the Foxes win last season’s Championship title, although minutes have been hard to come by under Ruud van Nistelrooy.

Defensive reinforcements - Andrew Omobamidele

Unfortunately for United, their most recent Leicester loan has returned to his parent club after a season-ending Achilles injury last month. That has left a massive gap at centre-back and AI predicts the Blades to fend off competition from Leeds United in the loan signing of Nottingham Forest’s Omobamidele.

The Star reported on interested in the 22-year-old earlier this month and AI predicts Bramall Lane recruitment chiefs will firm up that interest, with an option to buy set between £8-12m. Defensive additions are expected to become a priority for United later in the window, with focus at present on the likes of Brereton Diaz and Choudhury in more advanced positions.