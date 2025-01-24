Sheffield United transfer gossip as deal 'edging closer' and target delivers blow

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Today’s Sheffield United transfer headlines.

Sheffield United are making progress in their attempts to sign Leicester City midfielder Hamza Choudhury, according to a report.

As first reported by The Star, Choudhury was included on their list of targets at the start of the month. The Blades have been working through their shortlist, and have so far landed Ben Brereton-Diaz and Choudhury's ex-Foxes teammate Tom Cannon.

With their forward options now sorted, they can begin to look at different positions, and central midfield is next where Chris Wilder wants to strengthen. Choudhury was a part of Leicester's title-winning season last year, and has had limited game time in the Premier League this term, paving the way for a move to Bramall Lane.

Football League World is now reporting that United are 'progressing' well in their bid to sign the Bangladeshi-midfielder. There is said to be a confidence from the Blades that they can wrap up the deal and secure an agreement.

United and Leicester have already done a bit of business this season, having signed Harry Souttar from them on a season-long loan, before he suffered his season-ending injury. Most recently, United signed Cannon from them for an undisclosed fee, so the two sides know each other well and negotiations should run smoothly.

Tom Davies is injured at the minute. | Getty Images

Sheffield United’s centre-midfield options

Currently, Tom Davies is out with a groin injury, though that isn’t serious. Davies though in the past had his fair share of injury troubles, and so recruiting a midfielder would help take the load off of him, and would allow Wilder to rotate.

Unfortunately, the highly-rated Oliver Arblaster is out for the season. He suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury (ACL) in the Steel City Derby, and so they have been a man down in midfield.

Vini Souza has been absent for the last month due to a hamstring injury. He’s been linked with a move away with Palmerias showing an interest, but a departure is extremely unlikely and can be laughed off. Souza is due to come in to the managers thinking tonight when United line up against Hull City.

Sheffield Wednesday confirm Shea Charles signing

Shea Charles, linked with a controversial move to United this month, has returned to inter-city rivals Sheffield Wednesday. Chris Wilder confirmed that United had an interest in signing Charles, but was aware that would be admirers from elsewhere in him too.

Days after he was recalled by Southampton, Charles has returned to the Owls, with the move confirmed by both clubs. Wednesday were faced with a deadline of yesterday to make an offer which had improved terms in both the loan fee and the wage contribution. A six-figure deal was agreed, and now Charles will be lining up against the Blades rather than for them in the derby in March when the two sides meet.

The Star understands that Wednesday did their deal in time that the Northern Ireland midfielder should be able to play against QPR this weekend. Charles before he was recalled made 25 appearances for Wednesday, registering four assists and a goal.