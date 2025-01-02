Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Exclusive: Premier League history-maker on Sheffield United transfer target list as key window creaks open

Sheffield United have placed Hamza Choudhury’s name on their list of transfer targets this January, The Star can reveal, after the Leicester City man made history by changing his international allegiance to represent Bangladesh. Choudhury will become the first Premier League player to represent the country when he makes his international debut.

And he may do so as a United player, with Chris Wilder eyeing a move for the midfielder as he looks to bolster his squad for the second part of the season. United are light in midfield after the season-ending injury suffered by Oliver Arblaster while Vini Souza’s recent absence with a hamstring issue left Tom Davies and Sydie Peck as the only two central midfielders at Wilder’s disposal.

The 27-year-old helped Leicester win the Championship title last season, but has made only four appearances in the Premier League this time around, the latest a 20=minute cameo off the bench in defeat to Manchester City at the weekend. Wilder worked with Choudhury, a former England U21 international, during their time at Watford, who host United this weekend, and was linked with the midfielder during his time in charge at Middlesbrough.

The Blades chief is seeking some more experience in the centre of United’s midfield, with Choudhury’s previous experience of a Championship promotion push also playing in his advantage. Much may depend on Leicester’s own transfer business in the January market, with new boss Ruud van Nistelrooy looking to put his stamp on the squad he inherited from Steve Cooper, but United are keen to hit the ground running after being taken over recently by American group COH Sports.

“It’s something that’s been in the works for a couple of years,” Choudhury told The Athletic of his international switch. “I represented England in the youth team, but as my career progressed, it came to fruition that is not an option for me.

“It’s something I’ve definitely always had in the back of my mind, that I’d like to represent Bangladesh — and the people of Bangladesh more importantly. I’ve got a really good connection with the fans in Bangladesh. I get messages every day letting me know that they want me to come and play.”