Sheffield United transfer "ambition" laid bare as Chris Wilder makes Leeds United, Coventry City squad comparison

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At times last season you wondered if he was far away from dusting off the old Copa Mundials and naming himself on the teamsheet, such was the paucity of options he had to call upon. But Chris Wilder walked back into Sheffield United earlier this week with an embarrassment of riches at his disposal.

Too many, if truth be told. United’s senior squad is touching the 30-player mark and with three midfielders still to come back from injury, there will be some much-needed pruning in the January transfer window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But for the time being it is a brilliant problem for Wilder to have, with United embarking on a transfer spree in a summer window that ended with four arrivals on its final day alone. While some were wildcard gambles, including Mihail Polendakov from United’s feeder league of Bulgaria, many of the signings were very Wilder-esque despite his exit months earlier.

The likes of Danny Ings and Ben Mee, solid professionals who have done the business at the level above and can bring some much-needed experience to the group. Established players such as Japhet Tanganga and Chieo Ogbene. Younger operators like Mark McGuinness, Tahith Chong and Nils Zatterstrom who still have time on their side to grow with the Blades.

Sheffield United transfer "ambition" laid bare as Chris Wilder makes Leeds United, Coventry City squad comparison

"It wasn't going to be a case of signing these 19, 20, 21-year-old players, because the owners know that you can't survive in the division with just that,” said Wilder on the expected transfer process had he stayed in post following May’s play-off final defeat to Sunderland.

“We were the third youngest team in the division last season. There weren't any young players playing for Burnley or Middlesbrough or Coventry, really. Or Leeds United. We were putting young players in left, right and centre, restoring values to the players that we already had and putting value onto our young players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There had always been, in my opinion, the necessity of signing some of the players that the club have signed. And I've got to say, I think the club have been incredibly ambitious and put their hand in the pocket in terms of what they've done.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Would I have signed Japhet Tanganga? One hundred per cent. If Robbo (Jack Robinson) had gone, would I have signed Ben Mee? One hundred per cent. The club tried to sign Chieo before he went to Luton. He was living in Kelham Island and the club tried to do it, but they missed out on it.

"I see his career and his profile, and he's a good Sheffield United player. Chong we all know about, Mark McGuinness we all know about. He played over the road [for United’s rivals Wednesday] and did very well for the team down the road. He's a good player, an experienced Championship player.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's putting them all together. Nils, the boy from Sweden ... I would have signed Nils. He was in the system before. They're good signings that we can develop with our academy players, with players we've signed.

“Young Alex Matos has got a great CV from Chelsea and he'd have been on the radar as well. The group that's been put together is a talented group now. The key is for them to show it and me to try and bring that out of them. And 100 per cent I believe we can do.”