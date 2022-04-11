Speaking as his team continues its preparations for Friday’s game against Reading - one of only five fixtures remaining on the club’s regular season schedule - the 44-year-old used events during last weekend’s draw with AFC Bournemouth to highlight United’s growing strength in depth.

Although Heckingbottom confessed the timing of Enda Stevens’ recovery from a calf problem and news that Billy Sharp is also making progress in his battle to overcome a hamstring complaint could limit opportunities for Bramall Lane’s next generation between now and the end of the campaign, he also told the likes of Will Osula and Daniel Jebbison to view their availability as a potential springboard into the starting eleven.

“The youngsters are going to have to work hard to get in now,” Heckingbottom told The Star. “If they do get in, then they’ve come past some really good players and that is going to tell you a lot about them.

“They shouldn’t view that as a set-back. Because it’s football. It’s what you have to do to become a professional footballer - show you are better than someone else. And if you get a chance, then you have to keep showing it. That’s what the game is all about and, the good thing for us, is that it brings a really competitive edge to everything.”

Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp will be selected as soon as he is fit: Darren Staples / Sportimage

United finished the weekend sixth in the Championship table and on course to earn themselves a shot at promotion via the end-of-term knockouts. But with only four points separating them from Millwall in ninth, Heckingbottom’s men are aware that any slip-up could have a devastating effect upon their hopes of reaching the Premier League.

After facing Paul Ince’s side, United then travel to Bristol City on Easter Monday before undertaking assignments against Cardiff City, Queens Park Rangers and Fulham.

“The experience coming back, it really encourages me,” Heckingbottom said. “You could see that, with people like Ben Osborn coming on as a substitute, a really good and knowledgeable player (against Bournemouth).

“That means we’ve got the ability to really change things from the bench now, if we feel we need to, as the game develops.”

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

“That’s good for us and it’s also good for the lads coming through,” he continued. “It means the standards become even higher and that drags everyone along. Like I say, and this isn’t a criticism in any way shape or form, they appreciate now that if they’re going to be involved they are really going to have to earn it. We want them to be involved and, the good thing here is, if they show they are worthy of that chance then they’ll be given it.”

Osula and Jebbison, who was named on the bench for the meeting with Bournemouth, will be aware that Sharp is a shoe-in to make the matchday 18 when his injury heals. Heckingbottom revealed his captain could be ready to face Cardiff on April 23rd.

“Football is all about coming through the tests that are put in your way,” he said. “If you want to play, you have to prove you’re good enough.”