Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Heckingbottom’s side enter Tuesday’s game against new leaders Reading in second place after Oli McBurnie’s first goal in nearly a year cancelled out Carlton Morris’ opener.

Like United, Nathan Jones’ side also reached the play-offs semi-finals at the end of the previous campaign.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reflecting upon events in Bedfordshire, the United manager told The Star: “In 2022, I think we’ve amassed more (points) than anyone else and they (Luton) are second in that regard. We always want to win and we’re always disappointed when we don’t. But there was so much out there for me to admire from the lads.”

“You have to respect their qualities, the things Luton do that they’re so good at,” he added. “The second balls they get on to and we knew Nathan was going to get them fired right up for this.”

Heckingbottom felt the manner in which United clawed their way back into the contest, before surviving the loss of Wes Foderingham and Rhys Norrington-Davies to illness and injury respectively, highlighted one of his squad’s most important qualities.

“I know these lads can play but that’s not enough on its own,” he said. “They showed real tenacity and resilience too out there, because not many teams come back at Luton. The crowd cheer every single cross and that can make you feel like you’re on the back foot even if you’re not.”

Sheffield United face Reading at Bramall Lane next: David Klein / Sportimage