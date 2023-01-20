Sheffield United have been told why tonight’s match against Hull City will be a tougher test than when the two clubs met in East Yorkshire earlier this season.

Second in the Championship table and 11 points clear of third, Paul Heckingbottom’s side prevailed 2-0 during September’s visit to the MKM Stadium thanks to goals from Oli McBurnie and Sander Berge.

Two months after that clash, City replaced Shota Arveladze with former Derby County coach Liam Rosenior. According to Heckingbottom, the 38-year-old has made his presence felt by ensuring United’s latest opponents are much harder to break down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In Hull, we are playing a team who know how to set up and pick up points,” Heckingbottom said. “We are expecting a game against a team who have a prescribed way of playing. Liam has made changes as he’s gone along. We know what we are going to face, which in a sense is good for us, But we also know we are going to be facing a team who do what they do really well.”

City have lost only twice in their 10 outings under Rosenior, winning three and drawing five of those. Both of the defeats Ronsenior has suffered came on home soil, while all of his victories have come on the road - at Wigan Athletic, Birmingham City and Cardiff City. Play-off contenders Sunderland and Watford were both forced to share the spoils with Ronsenior’s men before Christmas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

With City ranked 16th but only seven points outside of the top-six, Heckingbottom said: “Teams have changed their shape against us but they’ve all tried to do the same thing; bypass and break our press.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liam Rosenior has made Hull City tougher to beat, Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom says: George Wood/Getty Images