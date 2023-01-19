After expressing concerns about conditions at the club’s training complex, explicitly blaming them for the injuries which are expected to sideline two of his most experienced defenders for the next few weeks, Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has explained why the Championship promotion hopefuls are not using Bramall Lane to help them prepare for games.

With a new playing surface at the Randox Health Academy still to become fully operational, following a series of delays to its installation, Heckingbottom confirmed he has been forced to sacrifice aspects of his usual pre-match schedule ahead of tomorrow’s meeting with Hull City.

With the cold weather snap exacerbating the problems the 45-year-old and his coaching staff are being forced to contend with, some supporters have proposed United’s first team squad base themselves at their home stadium until the issues, which contributed towards the injuries suffered by George Baldock and Enda Stevens, are finally resolved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Heckingbottom told The Star: “I’ve tried (looking at that) but with the number of times it’s being used (Bramall Lane) then it becomes difficult. It’s something I would have wanted to change if I could.

“Our women’s team play on there as well. We are all one team and one club and the women’s game are protected by the FA which is good. To keep building, to help get them to where we’d love them to be, which is full-time and at the highest level, that’s the right thing to do. But it would be foolish to go on it (the pitch at Bramall Lane) right now because we want that to be in the best possible condition too.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked if United could temporarily base themselves at another site in the region until the grass roots on their new pitch properly bind, Heckingbottom replied: “If we go elsewhere, then what’s the point in having a training ground at all? That’s not something I think we’ll be doing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield United wing-back George Baldock is set to miss the game against Hull City due to injury: Darren Staples / Sportimage

Although Heckingbottom and his first team squad welcomed the upgrade, albeit having initially hoped it would be completed before the start of the season, United have only been able to work sporadically on the new pitch since contractors left the site. Speaking before last weekend’s win over Stoke City, which saw his second placed side move 11 points clear of third, Heckingbottom revealed Baldock and Stevens had both been hurt as a result of the changes United are being forced to implement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neither of the two wing-backs, who represent Greece and the Republic of Ireland respectively at international level, are set to feature against the visitors from East Yorkshire. Indeed, Heckingbottom told journalists during his latest media briefing that “we’re talking weeks” when pressed to predict when they might return.

“We’ve changed things today, training wise,” he said. “I have to manage myself and adapt to do things we don’t normally do, with not being able to deliver it in the same way. Time-wise, it’s still not at the level where we can play competitively on it. Usually I would have gone from unopposed tactical sessions into opposed sessions, where I see people making decisions. That’s the bit we are going to have to compromise on.”

Advertisement Hide Ad