Sheffield United have already been told what to expect from "defensive pillar" after curious transfer links

Sheffield United have been told they will be signing a “defensive pillar” if they follow up their reported interest in a 24-cap international defender this summer. The Blades are focusing on their Premier League promotion push but are also planning for the medium and long-term, including in the upcoming transfer markets.

The season-ending injury suffered by Harry Souttar late last year left them short at centre-half and although Rob Holding plugged that gap after signing from Crystal Palace, he is scheduled to return to Selhurst Park in the summer as things stand. Although United have privately refused to rule out the possibility of the former Arsenal man returning to Bramall Lane, they are also considering other options for something of a priority position.

Some doubt exists about Anel Ahmedhodzic’s future at Bramall Lane as the Bosnian prepares to enter the final year of his present deal in the summer, while Jack Robinson will also just have 12 months left when the finishing touches are applied to the extension he automatically triggered with his playing time this season.

And so it came as no surprise to see the Blades linked with other centre-halves recently, with journalist Alan Nixon reporting that United are keen on Sampson Dweh. A senior Liberian international, Dweh currently plies his trade in the Czech Republic with Viktoria Plzeň and has also been linked with Leicester City and Wolves of late.

The 23-year-old has caught the eye in domestic and European action for his current side, representing them against Manchester United late last year in a 2-1 defeat. He joined Plzeň initially on loan in 2023, with the club subsequently activating their option to sign him permanently and hand him a three-year contract at the Doosan Arena.

"Sampson adapted very quickly, managed to carve out a solid place in the line-up and proved his qualities both in league matches and on the European stage," said Daniel Kolář, the club´s sporting director at the time. “Our decision was therefore quite clear. Him staying in our jersey is an important message Together we believe that we can develop the player even further and that Sampson will be one of our defensive pillars in the new season.”

The 6ft 1in defender is said to be comfortable in possession and can progress the ball well from positions on the right side of defence. He ranks very highly against fellow defenders across the top five European leagues for a number of defensive metrics and also contributes good numbers for a defender in terms of shots on goal and expected assists.

It is currently unclear how much Plzeň may demand for Dweh if any of the English clubs linked with him follow up their reported interest, but they will be certainly hoping that a competitive market produces something of an auction for one of their prized assets. Miroslav Koubek’s side slipped to fourth in the table after a recent defeat to third-placed Baník.

“Of course we are sorry for the loss of points,” Koubek said. “We wanted to finish the game with three points. We knew it was going to be tough, but it was manageable. I think so. We´re more worried about the zero in the goals scored column.”