Frank Lampard anticipating triple Coventry City boost for "crackerjack" Sheffield United tie amid Vini Souza hope

Frank Lampard is hoping for a triple injury boost ahead of his Coventry City side’s trip to Sheffield United after the international break, with his opposite number Chris Wilder expecting a “crackerjack” tie against the in-form promotion hopefuls. The former England international has masterminded a remarkable run of form since being appointed in November, when Coventry were languishing in 17th position.

They will travel to Bramall Lane next Friday fifth in the table and on the back of another morale-boosting victory in their last game, beating fellow promotion hopefuls 3-0. Lampard could also have three players back available to face Wilder’s men, incuding key man this season Jack Rudoni. He suffered a dislocated shoulder earlier this year at Oxford and missed three games, but should be back available to face the Blades.

Lampard is also hopeful Brandon Thomas-Asante will return to fitness in time for the trip to South Yorkshire along with Ben Sheaf, who also missed his side’s last two games with an unspecified “niggle,” and Ephron Mason-Clark, who suffered a recent toe injury.

“Brandon has got a bit of a problem that he’s been carrying for a while, in his pelvic area, which has been a bit sore this week,,” Lampard said recently. “Ben has had a little bit of an issue ... not the issue he had before, but a different issue. I won’t go into the details of it but hopefully he’ll be back very soon."

Asked if he expects Thomas-Asante and Sheaf to make the trip to Bramall Lane, Lampard replied: “We hope so, yes ... straight after the break, we hope.”

United have some injury issues of their own to contend with going into the international break, the main concern being that of influential midfielder Vini Souza who missed Sunday’s Steel City derby win over Wednesday with a troublesome hamstring issue.

The Blades hope to have him available again for most of the promotion run-in, while Tom Davies’ expected return for the Coventry clash will also bolster their options in midfield.

The returns of either Alfie Gilchrist or Harry Clarke will also boost the Blades after both right-backs spent time on the sidelines recently with ankle and foot injuries respectively. The Coventry game, which has been moved for television screening, could also be the first time Norman Bassette and Anel Ahmedhodzic go head-to-head after their battle at the CBS Arena earlier this season, which saw the Bosnian defender sent off after falling for the Belgian youngster’s attempts to bait him into a reaction.