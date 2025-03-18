Clarity on Sheffield United transfer interest in “Gus Hamer-type” midfielder after curious links

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After Sunday’s Steel City derby win over rivals Wednesday, Sheffield United are preparing to attack the promotion race at full tilt in the final eight games of the season - but they are also keeping half an eye on the future as well. Chris Wilder has always been a manager who prepares in the short, medium and long-term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And that is not changing even with United well-placed in pursuit of an instant return to the Premier League, having moved back level with Leeds at the top of the Championship after Sunday’s victory at Hillsborough.

Despite United’s divisional status next season still being undecided, they have still been linked with players in the summer and one of the more curious names mentioned in connection with the Blades is Gabriel Sara, the former Norwich City man now plying his trade with Turkish giants Galatasaray.

A Premier League return has been mooted for the 25-year-old Brazilian, with the Blades linked if they do return to the top flight this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Blades midfielder Lee Hendrie is a fan of the player, telling Football League World: “I mean, what a player, really.

“He sort of seems like he does fit the bill for Sheffield United. I know they’ve got Gus Hamer, who’s very talented in that midfield area - very similar actually, if I’m being quite honest, and Callum O’Hare as well.

“But I think that the style and the way that Chris has set his teams up, you do feel like he would be a great fit.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hendrie added: "What he produced at Norwich while he was there was quite superb. He was pretty much a bit of an all-round midfielder - he could go and play high, he could score goals, and he had the energy to get box to box if needed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A very, very good player, enjoyable to watch when he was at Norwich, and I think Sheffield United, if they were to get the signing of him, it would be a great capture."

However, sources close to United have played down the Blades’ reported interest in the midfielder ahead of the summer and as things stand he is unlikely to emerge as a realistic target to bring to Bramall Lane.