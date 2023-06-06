News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield United told Glen Kamara's price tag as Rangers transfer exit looms

Glen Kamara, the Rangers midfielder who is known to count senior members of Sheffield United’s hierarchy among his army of admirers, could leave Ibrox for as little as £4m this summer.
James Shield
By James Shield
Published 6th Jun 2023, 05:00 BST

The Finland international is expected to be among a number of players culled from the Scottish giants’ squad as Michael Beale plots a major squad overhaul. The former Queens Park Rangers head coach’s recent comments about Kamara - where he effectively encouraged the 27-year-old to consider his options - is bound to attract the attention of United’s recruitment department, which identified him as a potential signing during the club’s last spell in the Premier League under Paul Heckingbottom’s predecessor Chris Wilder.

Although he has since departed, with Heckingbottom successfully delivering promotion from the Championship two months ago, many of the talent spotters who monitored Kamara back them still remain in situ. And with Beale’s stance significantly reducing the figure Rangers’ can demand for his services, it will have been noted that Beale’s employers are reportedly willing to listen to offers of around five times less than Kamara was adjudged to have been worth when United last expressed an interest in acquiring his services.

Rangers' Glen Kamara is known to boast admirers at Sheffield United: Jonathan Moscrop / Sportimage
Rangers' Glen Kamara is known to boast admirers at Sheffield United: Jonathan Moscrop / Sportimage
Despite being handed a limited budget, which could swell if United source outside investment, Heckingbottom hopes to bolster all areas of his team ahead of their return to the highest level of the English game. Targets, both at home and abroad, have been identified, costed and handed to owner Prince Abdullah bin Musa’ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud for his consideration during a meeting in Geneva last month. It remains to be seen if Heckingbottom, who was present in Switzerland, decides to make an approach for Kamara. But the former Arsenal trainee, who was once tipped for a return to north London, could be a cost effective option.

Kamara, who has made nearly 200 appearances for Rangers, cost £50,000 when he left Dundee in 2019. After helping United regain top-flight status during spells on loan in South Yorkshire, Heckingbottom has acknowledged he would like to work with Manchester City duo Tommy Doyle and James McAtee again next term.

United will discover their schedule for the new PL campaign on Thursday 15 June.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom: Darren Staples / Sportimage
Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom: Darren Staples / Sportimage

Glen Kamara of Rangers in action during an Old Firm game against Celtic earlier this year: Neil Hanna / Sportimage
Glen Kamara of Rangers in action during an Old Firm game against Celtic earlier this year: Neil Hanna / Sportimage
