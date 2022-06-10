The Blades were keen to add the international goalkeeper to their squad this summer.

A crucial summer lies in wait for Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom as he looks to put last season’s play-off disappointment behind him and push for promotion back into the Premier League.

Planning for the summer transfer window was already well underway by the time the penalty shoot-out defeat against eventual play-off winners Nottingham Forest had taken place.

David McGoldrick, Luke Freeman and Lys Mousset were all on a list of players to leave the club as they failed to make it on to Heckingbottom’s retained list.

But the Blades boss will now focus on adding to his squad and he has been linked with a number of players over the last week.

However, he is set to miss out on one key signing he had already identified as a Premier League club looks set to complete a move for one of Heckingbottom’s major targets.

The Star takes a look at the latest transfer speculation surrounding the Blades and their Championship rivals.

