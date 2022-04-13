Speaking as United continue their preparations for Friday’s game against Reading at Bramall Lane, Heckingbottom told The Star “everything that’s been thrown” at them over the past few months means they are now even more determined to qualify for the play-offs.

The United manager, who argued Morgan Gibbs-White had been denied a “stonewall” penalty during last weekend’s goalless draw with AFC Bournemouth, also claimed two efforts during a recent stalemate at Blackpool were incorrectly disallowed.

Privately, Heckingbottom and his coaching staff attribute many of the fitness issues which savaged their squad earlier this year to the spate of Covid-19 postponements United suffered over the Christmas and New Year period - a situation which prompted the 44-year-old to publicly question if many clubs were simply attempting to revise their fixture schedules.

“Yes, I definitely think it’s brought the group closer together,” Heckingbottom said. “Everything that’s been thrown at them has done that, coupled with the results.

“On top of that, we’re chasing something - something we desperately want. So it all has that effect, definitely.”

With five matches of their regular season remaining, United are sixth in the table ahead of their assignment against Paul Ince’s side. But the race for play-off qualification is delicately poised. Level on points with fifth-placed Luton Town, United are only four above Millwall in ninth.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

“All you can do is your best,” Heckingbottom said. “And I’m convinced, so long as these boys continue to give that, they’re a match for anybody. I’d put them up against anyone.

“We’ve seen that on a number of occasions, when they play well, they take something. That tells you a lot about them. Not only ability wise, but also in terms of the mentality they’ve got.”

"We’ve just got to keep going, we know what is at stake,” he added. “Everyone here, every single one of those lads, are digging in together and trying to help each other out. Even with everything they’ve had put in their way.”