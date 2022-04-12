The Croatia defender is expected to feature again when Reading visit Bramall Lane later this week, having helped United keep a clean sheet in each of his two outings so far; the 1-0 win over Queens Park Rangers and Saturday’s goalless draw with AFC Bournemouth.

Although Uremovic is scheduled to return to Russia in June, The Star examines if United could attempt to sign him permanently before his short-term agreement expires.

THE FIFA REGULATIONS: Aged 25 and capped six times by his country, Uremovic temporarily suspended his contract with Leonid Slutsky’s side following Vladimir Putin’s decision to invade the neighbouring country of Ukraine.

The world governing body, which allowed players such as Uremovic to take the decision unilaterally, in other words without first receiving permission from their employers, nevertheless stated that would only be permissible until June 30.

Presumably, they are then expected to return. However, if officials in Zurich felt overseas footballers in Russia should be allowed to move because of the incursion, it would appear ridiculous to try and force them to go back if the war is still going on. Or sanctions from other nations are still being imposed upon the Kremlin regime and its associates. This is a very real possibility because, without being flippant, Putin is unlikely to have factored the Russian Premier League season into his military timetable.

THE POLITICS: Russia, and clubs within its domestic competitions, have been indefinitely suspended by both FIFA and UEFA. How that would affect any legal issues, relating to existing contracts and any options contained within them, is unclear if foreign players residing in the country do not want to return.

But with Russia’s membership of the UN’s Human Rights Council also being suspended, people arguing those who moved to the country before that move should be allowed to tear up any deals obligating them to return appear to have, at the very least, a moral case,

Particularly those who are citizens of countries, such as Croatia, who voted for that to happen in New York.

THE MONEY: Speaking when Uremovic’s switch to United was confirmed, Heckingbottom revealed he had been monitored by Bramall Lane’s recruitment department for several years but that he had always been financially out of reach.

Clearly, something has changed. The terms Uremovic has agreed with United are unlikely to mirror those he was handed by Kazan. His contract with them, after all, has been suspended. Plus, United did not have to pay a transfer fee to acquire him.

THE CAREER: Uremovic signed a four year contract with Kazan in 2018. It is unclear if this has ever been extended or if it contains any options loaded in the Russian’s favour. If the answer to one of both of those questions is ‘yes’, that will influence his situation if FIFA later insists he must go back. Should that be the case, Uremovic might also be happy to return. Although he clearly wanted to leave, given the current situation.

Should Uremovic become available, United would not be the only ones interested in trying to acquire him.