As Paul Heckingbottom admitted ahead of tonight’s visit to Blackpool, it’s now quicker to list the names of the players who are available than reel off those who aren’t - thanks to an injury crisis of ridiculous proportions.

But should United’s manager make changes for the match at Bloomfield Road? Particularly following Saturday’s 4-1 defeat by Coventry City, which saw Heckingbottom’s side capitulate despite taking the lead.

The Star’s James Shield reveals who he would pick against Neil Critchley’s side - and explains why - ahead of another important battle in the race for the Championship play-offs.

James’ Starting Eleven: Foderingham, Gordon, Egan, Robinson, Osborn, Norrington-Davies, Norwood, Hourihane, Berge, Gibbs-White, Sharp.

James’ Substitutes: A Davies, Jebbison, Ndiaye, Arblaster, Seriki, Lopata, Starbuck.

James’ Thinking: There’s a school of thought that, after a heavy loss, it’s a good idea to give those players who started the match a chance to make amends.

Sheffield United have huge injury issues ahead of their visit to Blackpool in the Championship tonight: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

I don’t always agree, particularly when mental fatigue is an issue. And, as I warned before the meeting with City, that appears to be an issue at Bramall Lane right now. Understandably so, given that that was United’s 10th outing since the beginning of last month.

But with his bench likely to be composed of talented but inexperienced youngsters, and given the fact his squad is fighting to qualify for the postseason knockouts, I don’t believe Heckingbottom has any choice but to pick the same eleven here.

If he does then, in my humble opinion, that’s the right thing to do. Perhaps the only alteration the manager could consider, purely to try and inject a little freshness into the group, is introducing Kacper Lopata on the right side of defence. Particularly as conditions are likely to be challenging on the Fylde Coast. But Kyron Gordon has acquitted himself well enough since being drafted in and, importantly, will be building a rapport with John Egan and Jack Robinson.

That’s why, despite conceding four at the weekend, I’d caution against changing things up here; although I do like the look of Lopata and he brings a more physical edge, which admittedly could be an asset when attempting to stop Gary Madine. As I said, that’s the only switch I’d consider.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom is without "half" of his senior outfield players: Ashley Crowden / Sportimage

On the bench, unless Oli McBurnie recovers from the dead leg he suffered at the weekend, I’d select Joe Starbuck ahead of Will Osula to provide United with another midfield option. Iliman Ndiaye and Daniel Jebbison can cover the attacking positions.

But there is no doubt that Heckingbottom needs to get some of his big names back - and fast - as United look to secure a top six finish. There’s lots of talent in their development squad. Talent that Heckingbottom, previously under-23’s coach, knows well.

But United are playing for high stakes right now. And it is far from ideal to have such a youthful bench, particularly if Heckingbottom is required to try and affect the flow of a game.

Kacper Lopata could be considered for a starting role at Blackpool: Ashley Crowden / Sportimage

Gary Madine, previously of Sheffield United, will pose a big physical threat at Bloomfield Road: James Wilson/Sportimage