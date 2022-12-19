Given that he spent long periods of his career playing under Brendan Rodgers before joining the Northern Irishman’s coaching staff at Celtic and Leicester City, it would be a surprise if Kolo Toure doesn’t possess some of the former Liverpool manager’s traits.

One - a preference for a back four rather than the three Sheffield United once again favour under Paul Heckingbottom - immediately became evident when the 41-year-old, who took charge of Wigan Athletic when Leam Richardson departed last month, faced Millwall nine days ago. But what other tricks will Kolo have up his sleeve when United travel to the DW Stadium tonight for what will be only his second match at the helm? And how do Heckingbottom and his coaching staff, who take pride in their detailed research of opponents before games, counteract the changes he is bound to make? However subtle they might be.

The obvious answer, of course, is by studying the decisions Toure made during his spells under Rodgers at Parkhead and in the east Midlands. Having spent three years at Anfield ahead of his move to Scotland, the one-time Ivory Coast defender’s performances there could provide some interesting clues. Still, although Rodgers is bound to be an influence, Toure will also have his own thoughts on how best to perform. After all, when Heckingbottom was handed the top job at United, he didn’t simply replicate the system which had proved so successful under his predecessor Chris Wilder. The basics were adopted but plenty of twists were introduced; particularly relating to how the midfield operates within their formation.

Toure unveiled a change of strategy at The Den, asking Wigan to line-up in a 4-2-3-1 rather than deploying the three centre-halves they had used in each of their last six outings before his appointment. It was a brave call. United have started with a four man defence only twice so far this term and gone on to lose both of those fixtures; a Carabao Cup tie against West Bromwich Albion and defeat by Stoke City.

But like Heckingbottom, Toure clearly possesses a pragmatic streak too. Having acquired a squad constructed by Leam Richardson, and with the transfer window not scheduled to open until next month, many other aspects of the strategy Athletic followed in south London were familiar. One of those was the importance of Callum Lang, whose forays into the opposition penalty box from the right wing have become a feature of their performances of late. By altering Athletic’s shape, Toure could be looking to ensure the youngster sees even more of the ball given that statisticians calculate he should collect at least one assist per appearance.

Lang, who progressed through his club’s youth system before honing his skills during loan spells with the likes of Oldham Athletic, Shrewsbury Town and Motherwell, isn’t the only threat United will face as they attempt to maintain momentum in the race for promotion though. Will Keane, who netted his eighth of the campaign in Bermondsey, is Athletic’s leading goalscorer. Oli McBurnie and Iliman Ndiaye have scored nine apiece for Heckingbottom’s men since August. Another attacking midfielder like Lang, wrestling control of central areas and limiting Keane’s chances, could hold the key to this contest.

Wigan Athetic manager Kolo Toure, seated to the left of Brendan Rodgers, worked closely with the Leicester City boss: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Sheffield United travel to the DW Stadium to face Wigan Athletic: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

