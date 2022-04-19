Sheffield United: The valuable quality Morgan Gibbs-White believes will see Blades into play-offs

Results over the Easter weekend have essentially seen three of the four play-off positions decided, with fifth-placed Nottingham Forest moving five points clear of Millwall in seventh.

The Lions, however, are only a single point behind the Blades in sixth, with Blackburn Rovers, Middlesbrough and QPR still harbouring hopes of gatecrashing the top six at United’s expense.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom reiterated the approach United will take after Monday’s 1-1 draw at Bristol City, insisting his side will look to take maximum points from their remaining games against Cardiff City, QPR and Fulham.

And Gibbs-White, who scored United’s equaliser at Ashton Gate to avoid back-to-back defeats after the Good Friday shock loss to Reading, said: “The Championship is always tight. But we’ve got enough experience in the team to get us over the line.

“I believe we’ll definitely get there, and when we’re in the play-offs I think we’ve got a good chance of going up as well.”

Morgan Gibbs-White of Sheffield United: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

A number of Heckingbottom’s squad were at United when they got into the Premier League last time back in 2019, before threatening to qualify for Europe and eventually finishing ninth in a lockdown-ravaged top-flight, while midfielder Ollie Norwood is aiming for his fourth promotion in as many seasons from the Championship after previous successes with Brighton and Hove Albion, Fulham and the Blades.

United saw both Blackburn and Boro lose earlier on Monday, but couldn’t take advantage with a victory despite a dominant first-half showing.

“That’s what burns even more,” the Wolves loanee added.