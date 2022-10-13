Signed on loan from Manchester City at the beginning of the campaign, the midfielder’s career with United initially proved something of a slow burn after a knock, sustained during their pre-season training camp in Portugal, ruled him out of their opening games.

But since forcing his way into the starting eleven, the 20-year-old’s performances of late mean he is likely to be one of the first names Heckingbottom scribbles onto the team sheet for the meeting with the visitors from Lancashire.

Tommy Doyle has impressed for Sheffield United of late: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

According to the United manager, Doyle’s character is every bit as responsible for his progress as his calibre on the ball.

“We always thought we were getting a good person as well as a good player,” Heckingbottom said. “You always do your homework and that’s one of the things that came through. Now we know it.

“Clearly, Tommy has got the ability you would expect. But what we really like is the way that he handles himself too. He knows what to do out there on the pitch, although there’s improvements he can still make which is why he’s here. But he’s an easy lad to manage and coach.”

Sheffield United's Sander Berge injured his knee against QPR: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

One of the areas where United are demanding more from Doyle is in front of goal, particularly while Sander Berge is recovering from the knee problem he sustained towards the end of last Tuesday’s defeat by Queens Park Rangers. Sandwiched in between a draw with Birmingham and another loss, this time at Stoke City, that result means United have taken only one point out of a possible nine following their return to action after the domestic schedule was paused. Despite that, they remain above second-placed Norwich City after 13 outings.

“We’re looking for goals from Tommy,” Heckingbottom explained. “He can certainly score them because he’s got a really good shot and he gets into the right areas, he knows the positions to take up.”

