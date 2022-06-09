Sheffield United: The truth about rumoured 'sealed' deal for Rotherham United star Ben Wiles

Following the returns of loanees Morgan Gibbs-White and Conor Hourihane to their parent clubs this summer, central midfield is just one area of Paul Heckingbottom’s squad that looks light on bodies – especially if star man Sander Berge moves on this summer.

Wiles has therefore been a name frequently linked with the Blades this summer, with some outlets suggesting that a move for the midfielder – who is the grandson of former United favourite Eddie Colquhoun – has already been sealed ahead of the official opening of the transfer window this Friday.

United chief executive Stephen Bettis revealed recently that United have lodged a bid with a club for a permanent signing, but The Star understands that not to be Wiles – with no official offer for the 23-year-old Millers academy graduate thought to have been made.

United’s South Yorkshire neighbours will be keen to hold on to one of their key players as they prepare for life back in the Championship, after winning automatic promotion from League One last season, but Wiles’ profile would suggest he could become a player of interest as Heckingbottom looks to reprofile his squad ahead of another promotion attempt.

Wiles scored 10 goals last season from midfield – including a stunner in the Football League Trophy win over Sutton United at Wembley – and has played over 160 times for the Millers since graduating from their academy set-up.